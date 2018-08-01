

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are reminding the community that the opioid crisis is a real concern after possible fentanyl was discovered during a hazmat investigation.

Two people were taken to hospital Tuesday and police believe the discovered substance was powdered fentanyl.

Patrol officers were called to the 3600 block of Sandwich Street for a report of trouble involving occupants of a vehicle parked in the area around 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officers arrived to find a man and woman inside the parked subject vehicle.

The man appeared to be in medical distress, and the woman was attempting to assist him.

Both occupants exited the vehicle.

Soon after police arrival, the woman appeared to be in medical distress as well.

Both vehicle occupants were transported to hospital.

Officers on scene viewed a loose white powdery substance inside the vehicle.

Based on the totality of the circumstances, officers believe that the two occupants may be suffering the effects of an unknown drug, and the scene was contained.

The involved roadway was closed down, and the Windsor Police Service Explosive Disposal Unit as well as the Windsor Fire and Rescue Hazardous Materials Unit were called in to further investigate.

Officers believe that the suspicious substance inside the vehicle was powdered fentanyl.

The vehicle and scene were decontaminated and the roadways were reopened later in the afternoon.

The matter remains under investigation.

Police say addiction to illicit street drugs is a true concern, but help is always available. https://www.wechu.org/your-health/alcohol-and-other-drugs/where-get-help

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.