WINDSOR, ONT. -- A house fire in the city’s west end that caused extensive damage to the home has been deemed suspicious, Windsor police are investigating.

The Windsor Police Service Arson Unit is seeking any information relating to a suspicious house fire that happened Friday around 9 p.m. in the 400 block of Caron Avenue.

Windsor Fire and Rescue were on scene and extinguished the blaze.

Investigation determined the fire was suspicious and the area was held by police as a crime scene.

The WPS Arson Unit attended the scene and continues to investigate the incident.

Police say there were no injuries reported, but the residence suffered extensive damage.

Damage has been pegged at $110,00.

Investigators are seeking information relating to the blaze and are asking anyone in the area with video surveillance to check their footage for possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Arson Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com