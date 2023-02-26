Windsor police issue warning following random attacks

Police in Windsor, Ont. are asking the public to exercise caution following an “uptake on random attacks” in the area of Tecumseh Road East and Lauzon Parkway, in which one person was robbed and two youths were sprayed with a toxic substance on Sunday.

According to the Windsor Police Service on Twitter, police tweeted out that on Sunday there had been an “uptake” in seemingly random attacks in the area of Tecumseh Road East and Lauzon Parkway to Hawthorne Drive and Lauzon Road.

Police said a group of young persons dressed in black clothing and wearing masks are believed to be involved in the robbery of an iPhone, an assault in the 3500 block of Forest Glade Drive, and randomly spraying a toxic substance on two youths.

All victims sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police have increased patrols in the area as a result.

“We urge the public to use caution in the surrounding area of the Hawthorne Skate Park,” police wrote.

Windsor police also ask the public to check their video surveillance for any evidence of these aforementioned crimes or suspicious behaviour. Anyone with information can contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online.