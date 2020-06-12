Advertisement
Windsor police issue more than 30 tickets, mainly for speeding during traffic initiative
Published Friday, June 12, 2020 11:46AM EDT
Windsor Police
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police say they conducted a traffic blitz Thursday issuing more than 30 tickets.
The Windsor Police Service traffic unit was in the area of Wyandotte Street East between Walker Road and Pillette Road to conduct an enforcement initiative focused on speeding.
The police say more than 30 tickets were issued, majority being for speeding.
A tweet from Windsor police reminded residents to slow down.