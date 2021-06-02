Windsor police have identified a suspect in a convenience store robbery, a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Police have credited investigation as well as the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

On Thursday, May 20 around 12:50 p.m. police responded to a robbery report at a store in the 3600 block of Matchette Road.

Through investigation, police say they learned that a man entered the store brandishing a crowbar demanding money.

The man obtained money from the store keeper before fleeing the store.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Cody Farrugia, 23, and investigators from the Major Crime Unit are seeking any information in relation to his whereabouts.

Farrugia is wanted for robbery with offensive weapon.

He is described as a white male, 23 years old, 6'0", approximately 155 lbs., medium build and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (After Hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com