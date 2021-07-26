Advertisement
Windsor police issue 70 tickets during weekend traffic blitz
Published Monday, July 26, 2021 2:21PM EDT
Windsor police officers participate in Operation Impact in Windsor. (Courtesy Windsor police)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A driver speeding more than double to posted limit was charged during a traffic blitz over the weekend.
The Windsor Police Service Traffic Enforcement Unit conducted a project over the weekend that resulted in 70 enforcement actions.
Police say one driver was suspended while two were charged with stunt driving.
In one case, the driver was going 127 km/hr in a 50 km/hr zone.