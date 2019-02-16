

CTV Windsor





Windsor Police Service is investigating a second stabbing in the past 24-hours, this time in east-Windsor.

Patrol officers were called to the 6300 block of Thornberry Crescent just after 8pm Friday.

Police arrived to find a man had suffered non-life-threatening stab wounds. He was transported to hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

A woman has been taken into custody and charges are pending after what WPS believes was a domestic dispute.

The Major Crimes Branch is heading the investigation.

Meanwhile, a man remains in serious condition after a stabbing in downtown Windsor.

Windsor Police Service was called to the 200 block of Pelissier St. between University Ave. W. and Chatham St. W. for a reported stabbing at around 2:30am Friday.

The Major Crimes Branch says patrol officers arrived to find a 34-year-old man had suffered life-threatening stab-wounds.

Emergency responders transported the man to hospital where he underwent surgery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.