WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Police investigating suspicious overnight house fire.

Damage has been pegged at $110,00 after a fire broke out in a unit inside 411-417 Caron Ave.

It started just before nine o’clock Friday evening and firefighters had it out within an hour, according to tweets on their Twitter account.

Officials say four people have been displaced as a result but no one was hurt.

The cause is “undetermined” but deemed suspicious by Windsor Fire investigators, so Police are taking over the investigation.