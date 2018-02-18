Windsor police investigating suspicious death
Windsor police investigate a suspicious death at a home at 3275 Bloomfield Road in west Windsor. Sunday, February 18, 2018 (Photo by AM800's Zander Broeckel)
AM800, CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, February 18, 2018 11:14AM EST
Windsor Police are investigating what's being called a 'suspicious death' in the city's west-end.
Police were called around 4am to a home at 3275 Bloomfield Rd., not far from Brock St.
At this time very few details are being released.
The Major Crimes Unit and the K-9 Unit is on the scene investigating.