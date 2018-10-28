

AM800, CTV Windsor





A suspect in on the loose after a stabbing in Windsor.

Police were called to the 1900-block of Lens Ave near Windsor Regional Hospital around 2:30am Sunday morning.

Officers arrived to find a male victim has been stabbed.

He was treated for minor injuries, but is not cooperating with the police investigation.

There's no description for the male suspect who fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.