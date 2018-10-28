Windsor police investigating stabbing incident
Windsor Police Service uniform
AM800, CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, October 28, 2018 11:00AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 28, 2018 12:15PM EDT
A suspect in on the loose after a stabbing in Windsor.
Police were called to the 1900-block of Lens Ave near Windsor Regional Hospital around 2:30am Sunday morning.
Officers arrived to find a male victim has been stabbed.
He was treated for minor injuries, but is not cooperating with the police investigation.
There's no description for the male suspect who fled the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.