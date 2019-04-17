

Few details are being released after shots were fired near downtown Windsor.

Police confirm officers are investigating after shots were fired around 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Dufferin Avenue near Tecumseh Road behind the AM800 CKLW and Bell Media building.

Officers are also checking to see if a bullet entered an 89X vehicle in the parking lot.

There is no word on injuries, but police say one person is in custody.