Windsor police investigating shots fired near AM800 CKLW studios
Windsor police are on scene after reports of shots fired near the AM800 CKLW studios in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
Published Wednesday, April 17, 2019 9:08AM EDT
Few details are being released after shots were fired near downtown Windsor.
Police confirm officers are investigating after shots were fired around 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Dufferin Avenue near Tecumseh Road behind the AM800 CKLW and Bell Media building.
Officers are also checking to see if a bullet entered an 89X vehicle in the parking lot.
There is no word on injuries, but police say one person is in custody.