WINDSOR, ONT. -- A car and residence experienced some damage but there were no injuries reported after a shots fired incident early Sunday morning police, police say.

Around 1:45 p.m. Sunday officers responded to the 1200 block of Central Avenue for a report of property damage believed to be from shots fired.

Through investigation, it was reported that around 4:30 a.m. that day, multiple loud bangs were heard in the area. Police say a resident later found the damage to the vehicle and home.

The Forensic Identification Unit attended the scene. Police found multiple shell casing in the area during a search.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident, police say.

Police have identified a white, older model sedan, as a vehicle of interest that was observed in the area around the time of the incident.

The Major Crime Branch continues to investigate and is seeking any information related to the incident.

Police are asking anyone with surveillance cameras in the area to check the footage for potential evidence. Police are requesting any suspicious persons or vehicles found on camera, before or after the incident to also be reported.

Those with information are asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com