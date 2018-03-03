Windsor police investigating firearm incident
AM800, CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, March 3, 2018 2:47PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, March 3, 2018 6:07PM EST
A man was taken to hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his lower body Saturday, according to Windsor Police Services.
Officers responded to a call about a man with a fire-arm in the 600 block of Charles St. near Lillian Ave. around 12pm.
The Major Crimes Branch continues to hold the scene while they complete their investigation.