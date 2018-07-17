Windsor police investigating Erie St. assault
Windsor police officers investigate an assault on Erie St. on July 17, 2018. ( Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor )
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, July 17, 2018 5:21PM EDT
One person is in custody after an assault in Windsor.
Police were called to Erie St. and Elsmere Ave. for a report of an assault on the sidewalk.
Officers taped off the scene for the investigation.
Police confirm one person was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and another person was taken into custody.
No other information is being released.
The Major Crimes Branch is now investigating.