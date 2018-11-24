

Windsor Police Services are investigating a stabbing that sent a man to hospital.

Patrol officers were called to University Ave. E. near Ouellette Ave. at around 3:30am Saturday morning.

Major Crimes tells AM800 News a man in his mid '20s suffered non-life-threatening stab wounds and remains in hospital.

Police declined further comment as the investigation is ongoing, but did say no one is in custody and officers continue to canvass the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.