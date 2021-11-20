Windsor police investigating double-fatal crash
Windsor police respond to a fatal crash on Wyandotte Street west, Nov. 20, 2021. (Source: @_OnLocation_ / Twitter)
Exeter, Ont. -
Two people have died and two others are injured after a single-vehicle crash in Windsor, according to police.
Officers were called to the scene at Wyandotte Street west and Rankin Avenue around 2 a.m.
Police tell CTV News, preliminary investigation shows the vehicle was possibly traveling at a high rate of speed and appears to have lost control, hitting a utility pole.
Police are still trying to notify next of kin.
Wyandotte Street remains closed between Randolph Avenue and Partingon Avenue.