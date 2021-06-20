WINDSOR, ONT -- Windsor Police Service says an adult male was discovered with 'serious injuries' at 10 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot behind 660 Wyandotte St West, which is a convenience store.

Investigators say the man is in hospital but wouldn’t divulge the nature of the injuries.

They say it was a “targeted incident” and there is no risk to the public.

Nearby, police have taped off 588 Caron Avenue and officers are parked to secure the scene in the front and backyard.

Police evidence tape is across the front door of the two-storey home, sealing it closed.

More information is expected Monday.