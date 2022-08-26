Windsor police investigating a number of 'grandparents scam' incidents, remind residents to talk to loved ones
Windsor police are urging residents to warn their loved ones about the “grandparents scam” after police received several reports of suspects showing up at people’s homes to collect money.
Police say the Financial Crimes Unit is actively investigating several incidents of people showing up to residences using the scam.
The “grandparents scam” generally includes a fraudster posing as a relative in distress needing their grandparents to wire money to be used for bail, lawyer’s fees, hospital bills, or other made-up emergency expenses.
Police say these recent reports show just how far these scammers will go to seem legitimate. In these cases, people are showing up to homes pretending to be “agents or representatives” to actually collect the money in person.
Police released a photo of a suspect in a recent incident who allegedly showed up at a victim’s home asking for money, however, a family member had arrived before the suspect and was able to intervene, stopping their loved one from handing it over.
Officers are seeking any information that may help to identify the suspect.
Police say the Financial Crimes unit is also reviewing similar incidents where victims weren’t as lucky and turned over large sums of money to scammers.
Investigators say educating your loved ones about this scam and other common scams is the best way to prevent victimization.
Police suggest the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website as a resource to keep up to date on current and common scams. The website also offers tips on how to protect yourself and loved ones, how to report fraud, and what to do if you’ve been a victim.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items
Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida estate early this year contained classified documents, many of them top secret, mixed in with miscellaneous newspapers, magazines and personal correspondence, according to an FBI affidavit released Friday.
Ottawa church lease, sale terminated due to missed payments totalling $100K: court documents
A group affiliated with the Freedom Convoy had a deal fall through to purchase a historic Ottawa church because they failed to make multiple payments to the owner, according to court documents obtained by CTV News.
ANALYSIS | Canadian wages tick up but still lag far behind inflation
A Statistics Canada report showed Canadians’ average weekly earnings increased 3.5 per cent in June 2022 compared with the same month last year. But wages are still less than half of the inflation rate which stands at 7.6 per cent.
Major police incident involving missing person leaves hundreds of BC Ferries passengers stranded
Hundreds of BC Ferries passengers were stranded on the water for hours Thursday night and several trips were cancelled Friday after a major police incident aboard a ship.
Alouettes suspend Christophe Normand in response to child luring allegation
The Montreal Alouettes say fullback Christophe Normand has been suspended pending the outcome of a luring investigation.
Canadian climber dies after falling off Mount Rainier in Washington state
A Canadian climber fell to his death in Mount Rainier National Park in Washington state earlier this week, officials said Thursday.
Canada's fall forecast includes milder temperatures and stormy weather
AccuWeather meteorologists are predicting a season of stormy and wet weather for some parts of Canada and mild, dry temperatures for others.
Jeffrey Epstein mentor Steven Hoffenberg found dead in his apartment
Medical examiners confirmed Friday that convicted Ponzi schemer and Jeffrey Epstein mentor Steven Hoffenberg was the person found dead in a Connecticut apartment earlier this week.
Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine
Moderna sued Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech on Friday for patent infringement in the development of the first COVID-19 vaccine approved in the United States, alleging they copied technology that Moderna developed years before the pandemic.
Kitchener
-
Here’s how the monkeypox vaccine rollout is going locally
As the number of reported monkeypox cases continues to rise in Waterloo region and the surrounding communities, local public health agencies have been continuing the rollout of the vaccine.
-
Waterloo region residents take advantage of cheap gas before expected pump hike
Waterloo region drivers are taking advantage of the lower price at the pumps before an expected hike brings the price of gas back to prices seen in mid-July.
-
Waterloo region reports zero COVID deaths in last week
According to Friday’s dashboard update from the Region of Waterloo, there were no new COVID-related deaths in Waterloo region reported in the last week.
London
-
Woman pleads guilty to impaired driving crash that killed young girl
After a morning of legal wrangling, a Strathroy woman entered guilty pleas in connection with a drunk driving crash that killed an eight-year-old girl.
-
Western student protest attracts greater anti-mandate community
Tensions are ramping up ahead of a planned protest at Western University Saturday, in opposition to the school’s recently announced COVID-19 mandates.
-
London and Sarnia LTC homes fined for not complying with air conditioning law
Ontario has levied a pair of $1,100 fines against two long-term care homes for not providing air conditioning in resident rooms. Legislation passed last year required that homes install air conditioning in all resident rooms by June 22 of this year.
Barrie
-
Ontario man claims discrimination after rescinded job offer
A Newmarket, Ont. man claims he was offered a job that was snatched away before being offered a second time, which he alleges was a case of discrimination due to his disability.
-
Police investigate possible shooting in Alliston
Residents in a quiet Alliston neighbourhood woke up Friday to a heavy police presence with yellow tape sectioning a road amid reports of gunshots.
-
Wasaga Beach braces for H20i car rally
Sports cars will descend upon the small beach-side town to perform smokey burn-outs and donuts in private parking lots.
Northern Ontario
-
Administrator at Sudbury high school charged with ignoring sex assault complaints
A former administrator at St. Charles College has been charged with criminal negligence for not acting on complaints from students.
-
Sudbury teacher charged with more sex offences involving students
Greater Sudbury Police say a 56-year-old teacher charged in June with sexual assault is in more legal trouble.
-
Universities in northern Ontario report declining enrolment
While still lagging in applications from high school students, Laurentian University in Sudbury had some success this year attracting other students.
Ottawa
-
The United People of Canada missed $100,000 in payments required to buy Ottawa church: landlord
A group affiliated with the Freedom Convoy failed to make $100,000 in payments as part of the conditional sale of a former Ottawa church, new court documents show.
-
Ottawa auction house owner charged with fraud
The owner of an Ottawa-based auction house has been charged with fraud and possessing stolen property after allegedly stealing items from several customers.
-
Up to 5 men injured in shooting in Ottawa's ByWard Market
Emergency crews responded to the shooting on York Street in Ottawa's ByWard Market, between Sussex Drive and ByWard Market Square, at approximately 2:20 a.m. Friday.
Toronto
-
Person killed by train at Unionville GO station
A person has been fatally struck by a GO train near Unionville station in Markham, police say.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two people dead after stabbing in Toronto; man in custody
Two people are dead after a stabbing in North York on Friday afternoon.
-
Newmarket, Ont. motorcyclist posts video to TikTok driving 260 km/h: police
A 27-year-old Newmarket, Ont. motorcyclist who allegedly posted videos of himself travelling at speeds of up to 260 km/h to social media is facing a number of charges.
Montreal
-
'That is not true': Montreal mayor denies city is defunding its police service
Amid criticism that Montreal is defunding its police service, Mayor Valerie Plante came out Friday in defence of her administration's use of public funds, which she says are exemplary.
-
Alouettes suspend Christophe Normand in response to child luring allegation
The Montreal Alouettes say fullback Christophe Normand has been suspended pending the outcome of a luring investigation.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Quebec parties prepare to launch election campaigns on Sunday
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is expected to launch the fall provincial election on Sunday. All parties will meet the media on Sunday to announce their campaigns.
Atlantic
-
Don't go to Moncton, Saint John ERs if your injuries aren't life-threatening: Horizon Health
Horizon Health is asking people not to visit the emergency rooms at two hospitals in New Brunswick this weekend, unless their medical needs are life-threatening.
-
Nova Scotia's chief medical officer warns public against COVID-19 complacency
Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health says he is concerned the public has become too complacent about COVID-19.
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry deadline for final report extended into 2023
The deadline for the final report of the public inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting has been extended five months and is now expected by March 31, 2023.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police searching for teenage suspect wanted in two random homicides
Winnipeg police are searching for a teenaged suspect now wanted in connection to two homicides after the victim of a random attack in Point Douglas died in hospital.
-
'A bad year for purple loosestrife': How the invasive plant species is being fought in Manitoba.
A perennial pest of a plant is once again popping up in ditches and wetlands across Manitoba.
-
Manitoba expands eligibility for monkeypox vaccine
Manitoba has expanded eligibility for the monkeypox vaccine a week after the province confirmed its first case.
Calgary
-
Hundreds of memorial plaques stolen from northwest Calgary cemetery
Police are investigating after around 300 memorial plaques were removed from a northwest Calgary cemetery.
-
Heritage Park's senior Moyie captain retiring
Andrew Hooper has spent 21 years at the helm of the SS Moyie navigating the waters of the Glenmore Reservoir. The historic paddle wheeler is one of the most popular attractions at the park and Hooper has enjoyed hosting thousands of visitors.
-
No foul play suspected in man's death; police seek contact
Police don't believe foul play led to a man being discovered dead in the street in northwest Calgary on Thursday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
'It needs a traffic light': Frustration with overdue southwest intersection safety improvements
An Edmontonian injured in a collision at a busy southwest intersection says the city needs to make previously delayed traffic safety improvements there sooner rather than later.
-
Blue-green algae advisory issued for Wabamun Lake
Alberta Health Services has issued a blue-green algae advisory for Wabamun Lake.
-
Fire at west-end recycling facility out after 20 hours
A fire at a west Edmonton recycling facility was still burning Friday morning and only declared out 20 hours after it was first reported.
Vancouver
-
Tanker truck driver believed dead after fiery crash closes Hwy. 97
Authorities believe a truck driver is dead after a tanker loaded with "a large quantity of flammable liquids" crashed in Northern B.C., shutting down a major highway.
-
High-risk offender left prison for Vancouver halfway house, disappeared within hours: police
It took just a few hours for a man released from federal prison to disappear from his halfway house, Vancouver police say.
-
Major police incident involving missing person leaves hundreds of BC Ferries passengers stranded
Hundreds of BC Ferries passengers were stranded on the water for hours Thursday night and several trips were cancelled Friday after a major police incident aboard a ship.