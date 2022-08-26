Windsor police investigating a number of 'grandparents scam' incidents, remind residents to talk to loved ones

Windsor police are urging residents to warn their loved ones about the “grandparents scam” after police received several reports of suspects showing up at people’s homes to collect money.

Police say the Financial Crimes Unit is actively investigating several incidents of people showing up to residences using the scam.

The “grandparents scam” generally includes a fraudster posing as a relative in distress needing their grandparents to wire money to be used for bail, lawyer’s fees, hospital bills, or other made-up emergency expenses.

Police say these recent reports show just how far these scammers will go to seem legitimate. In these cases, people are showing up to homes pretending to be “agents or representatives” to actually collect the money in person.

Police released a photo of a suspect in a recent incident who allegedly showed up at a victim’s home asking for money, however, a family member had arrived before the suspect and was able to intervene, stopping their loved one from handing it over.

Officers are seeking any information that may help to identify the suspect.

Police say the Financial Crimes unit is also reviewing similar incidents where victims weren’t as lucky and turned over large sums of money to scammers.

Investigators say educating your loved ones about this scam and other common scams is the best way to prevent victimization.

Police suggest the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website as a resource to keep up to date on current and common scams. The website also offers tips on how to protect yourself and loved ones, how to report fraud, and what to do if you’ve been a victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com