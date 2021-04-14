WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit is seeking information regarding a shots fired investigation.

Police responded to the 1700 block of Longfellow Avenue for a report of multiple shots fired around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say officers found a residence with damage from suspected gunshots and multiple shell casings in the area.

The WPS Forensic Identification Unit arrived and processed the scene.

No injuries were reported as a result of the gunfire, but police are asking anyone in the area with surveillance cameras to check their footage for any possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 or ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com