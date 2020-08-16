WINDSOR, ONT. -- Shots were fired overnight in Windsor’s east end.

Windsor police say they are investigating an assault and shooting that occurred around 3 a.m Sunday.

Seminole Street between Albert Street and Hickory Street was blocked off until early afternoon, police asked residents to avoid the area.

Police say one person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police tell CTV News there is no direct threat to the public.