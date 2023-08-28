Windsor police investigate ‘suspicious’ house fire

A South Windsor house fire that broke out in the basement of an Ouellette Avenue home Saturday is now being investigated as an arson.

According to Windsor Fire and Rescue Services, the residents of the home in the 3800 block of Ouellette Ave. returned home to discover a fire in a basement bedroom while they were away.

Police and fire crews responded to the scene around 9 p.m., the home’s occupants were able to extinguish the blaze themselves before calling for help.

Four people were displaced as a result of the fire.

There were no reported injuries, police say, but the fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damage.

The Windsor police deployed its arson unit who determined the blaze was “suspicious in nature.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com