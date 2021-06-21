WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are investigating a possible arson at a residence in the city’s west end over the weekend.

The Windsor Police Service Arson Unit is actively investigating the suspicious fire that occurred in the 3800 block of King Street.

Police responded to the report Saturday around 8:45 p.m. where officers observed a large amount of smoke and fire from the rear of a residence.

Emergency personnel were able to extinguish the blaze.

Police say this is the second fire reported at this location, the first was on June 10.

.@WindsorFire1 Crews are on scene of a fully involved structure fire in the 3800 block of King St. @WindsorPolice investigating pic.twitter.com/jGikfpxfZi — Owen (@_OnLocation_) June 20, 2021

There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire.

The WPS Arson Unit conducted an investigation and determined the flames were intentionally set.

Police are asking anyone in the 3800 block of King Street area with surveillance cameras to review their footage for any possible evidence including any suspicious person or vehicles both before and after the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police - Arson Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, ext. 4000 (After Hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com