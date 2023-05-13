Windsor police investigate separate weapons related incidents
Windsor police are investigating stabbing and shooting incidents that happened in separate areas downtown early Saturday morning.
Investigators said around 1 a.m., a man was stabbed twice at Festival Plaza on Riverside Drive East, once in the elbow and once in the thigh.
He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Then, a 20-year-old man was shot in the foot according to police who said it happened around 2:20 a.m. in the 500 block of Ouellette Avenue near Wyandotte Street.
He was also taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Authorities then conducted a “high-risk takedown” near the corner of Ouellette Avenue and Erie Street that police said was related.
Officials said no arrests have been made and anyone with information or video is asked to contact Windsor Police immediately.
