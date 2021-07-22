Advertisement
Windsor police investigate overnight multi-vehicle collision
Published Thursday, July 22, 2021 9:44AM EDT
George St at Tecumseh Road in Windsor, Ont. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are investigating an overnight collision in east Windsor.
According to their Twitter account, police closed Tecumseh Road near George around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday evening and reopened just before 3 a.m.
Police will only say it’s for a multi-vehicle accident.
More to come..