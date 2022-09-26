Windsor police investigate Giles Blvd. rollover crash

A person sustained minor injuries following a rollover crash in Windsor Monday afternoon, police are investigating.

Multiple police cruisers along with Windsor crews and paramedics were on scene of the single-vehicle crash around 12:25 p.m. at Marentette Avenue and Giles Boulevard.

Police say one vehicle flipped on its side during the collision. One person has reported minor injuries as a result.

Photos from the scene show what appears to be a van flipped over partially onto the median on Giles Blvd.