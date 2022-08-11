Windsor police investigate fraud where suspects allegedly used counterfeit bills

Windsor police are investigating a fraud report after a man and woman allegedly used counterfeit money at a local business.

Police attended a business in the 7000 block of Tecumseh Road East Tuesday after it was reported the two suspects made three separate transactions, using a phony $50 bill each time.

Officers were able to gather video surveillance of the suspects and are now reaching out to the public for help identifying them.

Police believe the suspects are driving either a newer model Volkswagon Passat or Jetta.

Police describe the male suspect as Black, 20-25-years-old, about 6’ tall with long dreaded hair, wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, a baseball hat and black shoes.

The female suspect is described as either white or of Middle Eastern decent, 20-25-years-old, about 5’5” with long black hair in two French braids, wearing a spandex workout shirt and shorts, black socks, black shoes, earrings and a necklace.

Financial Crime is actively investigating and is asking anyone in the area with surveillance to check their footage for possible evidence.

Investigators are encouraging businesses to stay vigilant in making themselves aware of the details of currency, especially bills from the United States.

Police are asking any business that may have experience similar incidents to file a report.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Financial Crimes at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com