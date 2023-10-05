Windsor police investigate fatal Tecumseh Road crash

Windsor police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision that claimed the life of one passenger Wednesday night.

Police say a vehicle driving westbound on Tecumseh Road East collided with a car turning northbound onto Benjamin Avenue.

One passenger in the northbound vehicle was taken to hospital and pronounced dead shortly before 12 a.m., police say.

The other passengers and drivers were also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening-injuries.

Police say more information will be released as it becomes available.