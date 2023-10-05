Windsor

    • Windsor police investigate fatal Tecumseh Road crash

    Windsor Police

    Windsor police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision that claimed the life of one passenger Wednesday night.

    Police say a vehicle driving westbound on Tecumseh Road East collided with a car turning northbound onto Benjamin Avenue.

    One passenger in the northbound vehicle was taken to hospital and pronounced dead shortly before 12 a.m., police say.

    The other passengers and drivers were also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening-injuries.

    Police say more information will be released as it becomes available. 

    Windsor Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    Calls for Deschenes Commission records to be unsealed, Canadians giving up on health care due to long wait times, and Manitoba's new premier vows to move ahead with landfill search. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

    Ukrainian officials say a Russian attack on a village cafe killed 49 people

    At least 49 civilians were killed Thursday in a Russian rocket strike on a village store in eastern Ukraine, one of the deadliest attacks in recent months that came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attended a summit of around 50 European leaders in Spain to drum up support from the country's allies.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News