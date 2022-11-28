Windsor police investigate fatal shooting on Hanna St. E.

Windsor police continue to investigate a shooting that claimed a 26-year-old man's life Monday evening.

Multiple police cruisers and EMS responded to the scene in the 800 block of Hanna Street East around 5 p.m.

One person was taken to hospital with life-threatening-injuries following the shooting. The victim has since succumbed to his injuries.

Officers had the area in front of the ABC Nursery day care blocked off with police tape as police investigated.

Police say they believe the incident to be isolated and no not believe there is a threat to public safety.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting, or who has dash-cam or surveillance video from the area, is asked to contact Windsor police immediately.

This is a developing story, more details to come.