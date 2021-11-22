Windsor police investigate fatal crash as homicide

Windsor, Ont. -

Windsor police have launched a homicide investigation after a crash that killed a 44-year-old man.

The Major Crime Unit is seeking the public's assistance for any information on the multi-vehicle crash that took place on University Avenue West and Dougall Avenue at 4 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18.

Police say the driver of the involved grey Dodge Journey had injuries and was transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Investigators identified the victim as a 44-year-old man from Windsor.

Through investigation, it was determined that the victim was involved in an altercation with another man prior to the collision occurring.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect, and on Friday, Nov. 19, shortly before 8 a.m., members of the Provincial Repeat Offenders Parole Enforcement (ROPE) squad located the suspect and arrested him without incident.

As a result of the investigation, a 33-year-old man from Windsor was arrested and charged with:

First Degree Murder

Discharge Firearm with Intent to Wound, Endanger Life

Point Firearm

Possess Weapon Dangerous to Public Peace

Police say the cause of death has not been determined pending autopsy results.

Major Crime investigators believe this is a targeted incident, and there is no threat to public safety.

Investigators are urging anyone on Wyandotte Street between Dougall Avenue and Moy Avenue with surveillance cameras and dash cams to check their footage specifically on Thursday, Nov. 18, between 3:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.