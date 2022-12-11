Windsor police investigate fatal collision involving pedestrian

A 79-year-old pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in east Windsor Saturday evening, police are investigating.

Police say officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision that took place around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Wyandotte Street East and Pillette Road.

Police say the driver of an SUV was travelling northbound on Pillette Rd. and tried to turn right on Wyandotte St. E when he struck the pedestrian.

The senior was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say the driver remained at the scene.

The intersection was closed for several hours Saturday as the Windsor Police Collision Reconstruction and Forensic Identification Units processed the scene.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.