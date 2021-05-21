WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Police Major Crime Unit is investigating a robbery at a retail store where the suspect allegedly “forcibly grabbed” a tablet from an employee before taking off.

Police say around 12:30 p.m. Monday patrol officers attended the store in the 5000 block of Tecumseh Road East for a theft report.

Police say through investigation it was learned that a man forcefully grabbed a tablet computer from a shopkeeper and fled the area on foot with the merchandise headed eastbound on Tecumseh Road East.

There were no injuries reported.

Police have described as a white man, 5’6”, about 150 lbs and wearing a black baseball hat (with sunglasses on top), grey Air Jordan zip up hooded sweater, blue jeans, black and white running shoes, and black and white face mask.

The suspect also has a distinct tattoo on the top of his left hand and a wedding ring.

The Major Crime Unit is actively investigating the robbery and asking anyone in the 5000 block of Tecumseh Road East with video surveillance to check their recordings for any possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (After Hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.