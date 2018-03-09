

CTV Windsor





Detectives are actively investigating in the 5900 block of Wyandotte St. East after an early morning assault.

Police say they were dispatched shortly after 6:30 a.m. Friday morning.

An adult man was on scene and has since been transported to hospital to have his injuries assessed.

Police say it’s very early in the investigation and would not comment on how bad the injuries are or whether there are suspects.

Reporter Sacha Long is on scene and says officers have been in and out of a door that appears to lead up to a number of apartments. There is blood splattered at the foot of the door.

A forensics team is on scene and is scouring the area for clues.

More to come…

Police tape surrounds 4 businesses in 5-thousand block of Wyandotte St. East. @WindsorPolice investigating an assault. Details to come.... @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/fy8uIx80No — Sacha Long (@SachaLongCTV) March 9, 2018

A forensics team is now on scene of an early morning assault on Wyandotte St E. One man is in hospital. @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/Tsfjv1r0hd — Sacha Long (@SachaLongCTV) March 9, 2018