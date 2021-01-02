WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are investigating an overnight break-in at an Erie Street restaurant.

Police say sometime during the night Anatolia Turkish Restaurant was broken into.

The glass on the front door had been smashed in.

Police on the scene Saturday morning told CTV News there is also damage to the inside, but at this time, it appears nothing has been stolen.

The Windsor Police Service Identification Unit was also on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.