Windsor police investigate boat collision
Published Saturday, October 10, 2020 9:38AM EDT
Windsor police investigated a pleasure boat collision in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Oct. 8 2020. (courtesy Windsor police)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- One person has been charged and another suffered non-life-threatening injury after a boat collision.
Windsor police say its Marine Unit investigated the crash between two pleasure boats Thursday.
One passenger was injured and the driver of one of the vessels was charged with operating a vessel in a careless manner under the Canadian Shipping Act.