WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police say they are aware of a video that is being circulated on social media in relation to an alleged assault of a youth and it is being investigated.

Officers began investigating the alleged assault on Monday.

“This incident was reported and an investigation was launched yesterday,” says Const. Talya Natyshak.

Police say they were able to obtain the identity of the victim, a male youth, and check on his well-being. No physical injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Police say the assault is believed to have taken place at a park in the 1700 block of Totten Street. According to police, the video shows three male suspects, believed to also be youths, allegedly assaulting the victim.

“You can see people, as you mentioned, witnesses, bystanders to this incident, and what we’d like to remind the public and encourage the public to do is call police,” says Natyshak. “Especially when something active is taking place. Call us as soon as you feel safe to do so, or you’re in a position to do so.”

Natyshak says people should be careful when posting videos online.

“Take into consideration and be mindful that when videos like this are posted, it’s not just suspects or people believed to be suspects in an incident you’re putting on public display, it’s also the victims,” says Natyshak. “And that victim is now out in the public’s eye and their family and friends may see this video.”

Natyshak would like to remind the public that their social media accounts are not monitored 24/7 and they do not accept reports via social media. The community contact E-911 Communication Centre via the non-emergency line is 519-258-6111 or call 9-1-1 in an emergency to make reports.

“Posting incidents on social media is not the same as reporting that incident and we’d like to remind the public to report incidents such as these directly to police,” she adds.

The Major Crime Branch continues to actively investigate and is looking to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident or may have further information.

“Any assault is serious and we are investigating this incident and we would encourage anyone who has any information in relation to this assault incident to come forward to police with that information,” says Natyshak. “Or anyone who may have further video evidence or video at all to please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.