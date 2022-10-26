Windsor police identify suspects in gym locker room thefts

After reaching out for help from the public, Windsor police have identified the two suspect wanted in connection to a recent rash of gym thefts.

Police say the suspects broke into locker rooms at local gyms and stole credit and debit cards.

With the community’s help, police identified Allana Lebars, 40, and Craig Allan, 48, both from London, Ont.

Police say Allan is wanted on three counts of theft under $5,000, two counts of fraud under $5,000, and two counts of use credit card obtained by offence.

He is described as a white man, about 5’10” and approximately 180 lbs. with fair skin, brown shoulder-length hair and a full beard and mustache.

Lebars is also wanted on six counts of theft under $5,000, three counts of fraud under $5,000, and three counts of use credit card obtained by an offence.

She is described as a white woman with a slender build and dark hair. She wore dark clothing during the incidents.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to contact the Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.