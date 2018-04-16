

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say they have identified a man wanted for an indecent act.

The Major Crimes Branch has been investigating a case from March 28 after a man allegedly performed an indecent act in front of a female employee in a business in the 2200 block of Walker Road.

The police investigation revealed at 8:30 p.m., a man entered the business and asked if he could charge his cell phone.

The female employee granted the request and the man sat quietly for almost an hour as the phone charged.

The man then requested his phone be returned. He was given back the phone and proceeded to allegedly perform an indecent act in view of the female employee.

The suspect then left the business.

Police say while they have identified the suspect, the case remains under active investigation.

The Windsor Police Service would like to thank the community for their attention to this matter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.