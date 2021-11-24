Windsor police identify 66-year-old deceased man

Windsor, Ont. -

Windsor police have identified the body of a 66-year-old man after putting out a request for the public’s help.

On Monday, Oct. 25, shortly after 5 a.m., patrol officers were called to the area of Dougall Avenue and Victoria Avenue to assist emergency personnel.

Police say the man was transported to hospital where life-saving measures were continued, but he passed away.

As a direct result of the previous news release and social media posts, investigators received information regarding the possible identity of the deceased man.

On Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, Major Crime investigators positively identified the deceased man through confirmation from his immediate family.

The deceased has been identified as a 66-year-old man from Windsor.

Police are thanking the public and media for their assistance.