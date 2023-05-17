Windsor police hope video campaign will connect victims of crime to appropriate resources

Windsor Police Service has launched a new video campaign, aimed at educating victims of crime and other traumatic events about the resources available to them.

The police force has released a series of informational videos across most major social media platforms, highlighting 14 community agencies that specialize in victim services and community engagement.

"We need them to understand that they're not alone and there's a whole commuity here ... to get them education, to get them some support and to help them come out of the current state that they're in," said Sgt. Patti Pastorious of the Windsor Police Service.

The campaign was made possible through a provincial grant of $100,000 and is titled "WPS C.A.R.E.S." — an acronym for Community Education Resource Education Support).

Police say the goal behind to campaign is simple: to ensure victims of crime know exactly what resources are available to them.

Since the funding was approved in the 2021/2022 application year, videos have been produced to inform people about:

The Can-Am Indian Friendship Centre

Children's Aid Society

Child and Youth Advocacy Centre

Counter Exploitation Network

Domestic Violence Treatment Centre

Family Services

Hiatus House

Multicultural Council

Nisa Homes

Sexual Assault Crisis Centre

Victim Witness Assistance Program

Welcome Centre for Women and Families

Youth Diversion

According to Badiah Abdelnabi, operations manager for Nisa Homes in Windsor, people who do not speak English as their first language find it difficult learning what resources are available to them following a crime.

That's why the WPS C.A.R.E.S. campaign also includes some videos in French and Arabic.

A portion of the $100,000 grant is also going toward the development of a comfortable seating area inside Windsor police headquarters where victims of crime can process their emotions in a more private space.

The WPS Cares campaign can be viewed on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.