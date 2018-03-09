

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are searching for a suspect after a convenience store robbery early Friday.

Police were called to the 4600 block of Seminole Street at 1 a.m.

They say a suspect entered the store with his identity concealed and demanded cash. He quickly left the store with a quantity of money.

There were no injuries reported.

Police are asking for help to identify the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white male, 6 feet with a stocky build. He was wearing a black-hooded winter jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com