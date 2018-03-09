Windsor police hope to identify robbery suspect
Police are searching for a suspect after a robbery at a convenience store in the 4600 block of Seminole Street. (Circle K CrimeBusters)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, March 9, 2018 2:08PM EST
Last Updated Friday, March 9, 2018 2:45PM EST
Windsor police are searching for a suspect after a convenience store robbery early Friday.
Police were called to the 4600 block of Seminole Street at 1 a.m.
They say a suspect entered the store with his identity concealed and demanded cash. He quickly left the store with a quantity of money.
There were no injuries reported.
Police are asking for help to identify the suspect.
The suspect is described as a white male, 6 feet with a stocky build. He was wearing a black-hooded winter jacket and black pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com