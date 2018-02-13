

CTV Windsor





Jewelry, prescription glasses, purses, handbags and various collectibles are currently sitting at Windsor Police headquarters and police are looking for the rightful owners.

The unclaimed items were part of a police investigation stemming from robberies that date back to Jan. 12, 2018. Officers were dispatched to a residence at the 2500 block of Norcrest Ave. for a break and enter report.

The robbery was caught on surveillance and photos were circulated in the media.

Through investigation, officers from the property crimes unit were able to identify the alleged suspect. On Feb. 1, investigators placed him under arrest in the 200 block of Talbot Street with the assistance of the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) squad.

The seized property includes items that are commonly reported as stolen from complainants’ vehicles or residences. Most of the items have been returned to the rightful owners – but investigators still have numerous unclaimed seized items.

If anyone believes they may be the rightful owner of the involved property, they can call a Windsor Police Service dedicated phone-line at 519-255-6700 Ext 4820 to have the matter further investigated.

Gerald Lauzon, 40, of Windsor is now charged with four counts of break and enter and 13 counts of possession of stolen property.