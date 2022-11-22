Windsor police getting $1.5 million for more automated licence plate readers

The Ontario government is giving the Windsor Police Service almost $1.5 million to add automated licence plate readers to more cruisers.

The Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) technology system consists of cameras that automatically scan licence plates, which aims to help fight crime, including auto theft.

Windsor police already have the equipment, but the new funding will allow for an expansion of the system.

“Through this funding, we’ll expand the technology to most of the vehicles in our fleet, which will significantly bolster our ability to fight crime and improve public safety,” said Matt Caplin, director of technology services.

The system is installed in or on active-duty police cruisers and alerts officers to stolen or expired plates, or plates registered to suspended drivers.

The system can also notify officers of missing and wanted persons and vehicles associated with Amber Alerts.

"The Ontario Government’s continuing investments in technology supporting the Windsor Police

Service in their fight against crime is welcome news,” said Andrew Dowie, Windsor-Tecumseh MPP. “Enhancing our Automated Licence Plate Recognition Technology ensures that our front-line officers are equipped with the tools to support recovering and returning stolen vehicles to the victims of these crimes."

The Automated Licence Plate Recognition Technology Grant is a one-time grant to help police services strengthen roadside law enforcement efforts and improve public safety across the province.

“This kind of smart policing project helps the Windsor Police detect and thwart auto thefts in our city. Using technology to help alert police officers patrolling our streets that the vehicles parked or passing by may have been stolen is a great tool that will help support efforts to deter automobile thefts,” said Windsor Mayor and chair of the Police Services Board, Drew Dilkens.