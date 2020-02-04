WINDSOR -- HL: Windsor police dog helps catch wanted man

Windsor police say one of their dogs “proved to be a tremendous asset” and helped arrest a wanted man who tried to run away.

Officers in the downtown area saw a man who was currently wanted on outstanding arrest warrants on Monday at 2:30 p.m.

Police approached the man on foot. Officers say the man continued to walk away and then attempted to run as they told him he was under arrest.

Officers began a foot pursuit. The man ran into his residence, and then continued to flee by running out a rear door.

Assisting officers attended the area and set up a perimeter.

Coal and his handler attended the scene and went to work searching the area.

Coal soon indicated that he detected the presence of fresh human scent along a fence line in the 800 block of Marentette Avenue.

Police say the wanted man was seen laying on the ground beside a chain-link fence, trying to hide.

When the suspect saw the K9 unit, he jumped to his feet and began running between houses. Officers say the suspect ignored commands to stop as he was under arrest.

Coal was then deployed. He grounded the suspect and officers were able to move in and safely arrest the man.

The wanted man received non-life-threatening injuries from the incident. He was examined by medical personnel at the arrest scene, and then transported to Windsor Police Headquarters.

The involved arrest warrants were for driving-related offences.