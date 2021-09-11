WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Police have closed the northbound lanes of Huron Church Rd at Northwood because of an accident.

According to a tweet the lanes will be closed “until further notice”.

The accident is further up the street at the intersection of Malden Rd and Huron Church.

A cruiser is heavily damaged as is another civilian sedan.

Northbound traffic, much of it transport trucks bound for the United States is backing up past EC Row Expressway.

More to come