Windsor police cruiser involved in collision on city’s west end
Published Saturday, September 11, 2021 4:39PM EDT Last Updated Sunday, September 12, 2021 9:40AM EDT
Windsor police cruiser crash on Sept. 11, 2021. (Michelle Maluske/CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Police closed the northbound lanes of Huron Church Rd at Northwood because of an accident Saturday.
A cruiser is heavily damaged as is another civilian sedan.
Northbound traffic, much of it transport trucks bound for the United States was backed up past EC Row Expressway. It reopened around 7 p.m.
