

CTV Windsor





Windsor police officers will be on the lookout for drunk and distracted drivers over the Victoria Day long weekend.

Local officers are supporting Canada Road Safety Week and the Drive Safe Campaign to promote the safety of roadways from May 15-21.

This year's themes include: alcohol/drug impaired driving, distracted driving, aggressive driving, fatigue and seat belts.

Police say during road safety week, you can expect an increased police presence focused on education and enforcement to promote road safety.

Officers encourage anyone who identifies problematic traffic issues to call or submit a report. If you see an impaired driver, street racing or other behaviour that poses an immediate risk to public safety, call 911.

For ongoing reoccurring traffic issues at a location or in your neighbourhood, officers encourage you to submit an online report traffic complaint to the Traffic Enforcement Unit for consideration or follow-up.

https://www.police.windsor.on.ca/services/reporting/Pages/Traffic-Complaints.aspx