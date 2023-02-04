Windsor police continue search for missing teen

Windsor police are renewing calls for anyone who may know the whereabouts of a 19-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly a month.

Police continue to search for Gabrielle Marie Vinall who has not been seen or heard from since Jan. 5.

Police are concerned for her well-being.

MISSING PERSON ALERT (#23-4439):

Please help us locate 19-year-old Gabrielle Marie Vinall, who has not been seen or heard from since January 5, 2023. We are concerned for her well-being. pic.twitter.com/lPJDDZf5sK — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) February 3, 2023

Vinall is described as a 5’7” white woman with a thin build, hazel eyes, and shoulder-length reddish-brown hair. She is known to change her appearance.

Police say she lives a “transient lifestyle” and may be in the Niagara or Greater Toronto Area.

If you see her or have information, please call the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to finding Gabrielle. Call 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchrooks.com.