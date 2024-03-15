WINDSOR
    • Windsor police conducting traffic stops on Friday

    Windsor police are advising the motoring public that officers will be present in a couple of area intersections Friday.

    Officers will be at or near Dougall Avene and the Expressway and the 4300 block of Walker Rd. between Provicial Road and Division Road.

    Drivers can expect traffic stops that police said are aimed to reduce collisions.

    • Pride crosswalk damaged, police looking for suspect

    • Stratford police on the lookout for lead-foot driver

