Windsor police conclude investigation at Dougall Avenue Walmart

Police responded to the 3100 block of Dougall Avenue on Wednesday, which is where Walmart is located in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor) Police responded to the 3100 block of Dougall Avenue on Wednesday, which is where Walmart is located in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)
Windsor police have concluded an investigation first launched in south Windsor early Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to the 3100-block of Dougall Avenue on Wednesday, which is where Walmart is located.

The public was asked to avoid the area for the time being, but in an update late afternoon, police said they had completed their investigation.

It remains unclear what the investigation pertained to.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding," Windsor police said.

