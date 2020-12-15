Advertisement
Windsor police concerned for well-being of missing man
Published Tuesday, December 15, 2020 7:41PM EST Last Updated Tuesday, December 15, 2020 9:05PM EST
Windsor police are searching for missing man Ziad Kurdi, 70, shown in this photo. (courtesy Windsor Police Service)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are searching for a 70-year-old man who was last seen in the Forest Glade area.
Police say they are concerned for the well-being of Ziad Kurdi, 70, who was reported missing Tuesday afternoon.
Kurdi is described as being 5’7” in height and 175 lbs. He was wearing a black toque, black puffy jacket, blue jeans and black dress shoes.
Police are asking anyone who may locate him to call 911.
RELATED IMAGES